Overnight crash in Lancaster County kills one person

Lititz, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after an overnight crash in Lancaster County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday along the 100 block of Owl Hill Road in Lititz.

Police say a 38-year-old man lost control of his vehicle. They say he side-swiped a telephone pole and hit a tree.

Police say they were alerted to the crash after someone in the area reported hearing a collision.

When officers arrived they found the driver unresponsive. The driver was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department

