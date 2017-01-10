Opioid crisis: “Every three weeks in America, it’s September 11th”

If the opioid crisis hasn’t already hit someone you know, there’s a strong change it will. And soon. In the latest episode of On Deadline, Dennis Owens, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Kendra Nichols discuss how we talk about drugs and their effects on our community. They also delve into how consumers can protect themselves against unexpected costs that can take advantage of vulnerable families, and the politics behind a state leader who ran on a pledge to not enroll in the pension system….but signed up after he won.

