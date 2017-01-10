Officials: Fix to massive Philly sinkhole could take days

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Workers inspect a sinkhole in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The Philadelphia Water Department said a water main break caused the sinkhole to open up on the street. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Workers inspect a sinkhole in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The Philadelphia Water Department said a water main break caused the sinkhole to open up on the street. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Water Department says it could take days to fix a sewer pipe and water main that led to a sinkhole that was large enough to swallow two cars in the city’s Fishtown section.

A 30 foot-by-10-foot hole that was 5 feet deep developed after a six-inch water main broke sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The hole on East Boston Street is now a 70-foot-long gash as workers access the lines that must be repaired.

Twenty homes on the block are without water and natural gas service to six residences has been shut off as a precaution. Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says the gas service can’t be safely restored until the water and sewer line problems are fixed, and that could take several days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s