More policies for free libraries

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ernest Lehman, better known as “Ernie”, pointed out for ABC27 News what was once along the side of his house in Marietta.

“My wife had to replenish the books every day,” Lehman said.

The little free library Ernie and his wife started has been removed. The couple removed the library when Marietta Borough updated its policy on the free libraries.

“We had a number of libraries that were increasing in size,” Council President Bridey Hannold said. “They were using materials that were inappropriate with our zoning ordinance, such as refrigerators.”

Marietta’s policies restrict the size of the libraries to no bigger than four-and-a-half cubic feet and also state that the free libraries have to be in a space that does not block vehicles or pedestrians.

On Monday night, members of Mount Joy Borough Council agreed to come up with their own policy on free public libraries, but what that policy will be remains unclear.

“I think that makes perfect sense,” Hannold said. “Otherwise, they would end up in the same situation that Marietta found itself in. It’s a great program that kind of spiraled out of control a little bit and then we were in a position we had to go back and address it.”

Mount Joy Borough Manager Samuel Sulkosky told ABC27 News there haven’t been any complaints about the free public libraries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...