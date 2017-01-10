Mom accused in teen’s dismemberment was child welfare worker

Associated Press Staff Published:
magnifying+glass

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency.

Allentown’s The Morning Call newspaper reports Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions. County officials say Packer worked for the county from 2003 to 2010.

Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Boyfriend Jacob Sullivan was arraigned on similar charges. They haven’t entered pleas. But Sullivan says what he did “was wrong.”

Authorities say 14-year-old Grace Packer was poisoned and strangled in July. They say the couple dismembered Grace’s body and dumped it in October.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s