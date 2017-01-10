Midstate police sergeant delivers liver for emergency transplant

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A police sergeant helped an emergency organ transplant happen after a mishap on a Lancaster County roadway.

On a snowy Saturday morning, the East Cocalico Township Police Department was called to the area of Colonel Howard Boulevard and Route 222 where a vehicle traveling from York to Philadelphia slid off the roadway and lost a tire.

A surgeon and two assistants in the crashed vehicle were transporting a liver for an emergency transplant, and the organ recipient was already in the operating room at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

No one was hurt in the crash, but instead of waiting for another vehicle, Sgt. Darrick Keppley drove the surgeon and the organ to the hospital in his police car.

“I think realizing what the donor and the donor’s family was going through or went through, and knowing the person in Philadelphia was going to have a second chance, I figured it was time to go,” Keppley told ABC27 News.

The sergeant had to drive 61 miles in the snow and ice to get to the hospital.

“It was a little bit stressful because we wanted to make sure we got there safe,” he said.

Keppley was able to get the doctor to surgery in time and he said the surgery was a success.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...