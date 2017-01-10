Midstate police sergeant helps deliver liver for emergency transplant

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A police sergeant in Lancaster County helped an emergency organ transplant happen after a mishap on a Midstate roadway over the weekend.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department was called around 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Colonel Howard Boulevard and Route 222. A vehicle traveling from York to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital slid off the roadway and became disabled.

A surgeon and two assistants were transporting a liver for an emergency transplant, according to police. The person receiving the liver was already in the operating room.

Sgt. Darrick Keppley transported the surgeon and the organ to the hospital in time for the surgery.

