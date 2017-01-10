Midstate police sergeant helps deliver liver for emergency transplant

By Published:
police_lights_3

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A police sergeant in Lancaster County helped an emergency organ transplant happen after a mishap on a Midstate roadway over the weekend.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department was called around 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Colonel Howard Boulevard and Route 222. A vehicle traveling from York to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital slid off the roadway and became disabled.

A surgeon and two assistants were transporting a liver for an emergency transplant, according to police. The person receiving the liver was already in the operating room.

Sgt. Darrick Keppley transported the surgeon and the organ to the hospital in time for the surgery.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s