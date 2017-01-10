Mashed Potato Truffles

By: The PA Potato Cooperative
Ingredients:
- ½ cup leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- Toppings: peanut butter powder, toasted coconut, cocoa powder, chopped nuts
Directions:
Melt the chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave in 20 second intervals. Transfer to a mixer bowl. Add the potatoes and vanilla and mix on low speed until fully combined. Refrigerate for 1 hour to fully chill. Portion the potato and chocolate mixture into 1 inch balls and roll into topping of your choice. Chill until needed.
Yield: 15 truffles