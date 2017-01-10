Mashed Potato Truffles

By: The PA Potato Cooperative

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup leftover mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla
  • Toppings: peanut butter powder, toasted coconut, cocoa powder, chopped nuts

Directions:

Melt the chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave in 20 second intervals. Transfer to a mixer bowl. Add the potatoes and vanilla and mix on low speed until fully combined. Refrigerate for 1 hour to fully chill. Portion the potato and chocolate mixture into 1 inch balls and roll into topping of your choice. Chill until needed.

Yield: 15 truffles

