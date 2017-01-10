Man shot Monday in Harrisburg dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man shot late Monday afternoon in Harrisburg has died.

Christopher Burkett, 26, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Harrisburg Fried Chicken on Market Street.

Burkett was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive when EMS was called to the scene and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect and said the restaurant’s surveillance cameras will aid in the investigation. The shooter is described by police as being short with an average build. He was seen running west on Market Street toward 13th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3025 or 717-255-3170. Tips may also be submitted through Crime Watch.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

