Local police adding protection for officers

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township police are getting new cars with door panels made of Kevlar, the same material used in bullet-proof vests, ABC27 learned in a recent community meeting.

Police in nearby Silver Spring Township ordered three cruisers with Kevlar doors last year and plan to get two more this year.

Silver Spring police Chief Christopher Raubenstine said officers can use the doors for protection if they come under fire. He said officers have received training on how to use the doors in a tactical manner.

ABC27’s Christine McLarty is looking into the additional protection. Look for updates online and on the air.

