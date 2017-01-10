Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg presents: Plaza Suite

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg has been providing a live theatre experience for over 65 years. “Plaza Suite”, the classic comedy by Neil Simon, is the first offering of the 2017 calendar year and is the ideal lift from the post-holiday blues. The show has lots of comedy, but there’s some drama too, and it’s presented in an intimate setting that allows the audience delight in a great theatrical experience.

“We’d love to see new patrons and returning patrons come out to Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg enjoys “Plaza Suite,” Tells Aliza Bardfield, Director.

You can learn more at their website or by listening to the full interview above.

