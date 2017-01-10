Light snow ends this afternoon, wintry mix this evening

Some light snow spread across the region early today ahead of a warm frontal boundary. The snow put down a quick coating to an inch in spots and will be exiting early this afternoon. From here, the afternoon will feature a light mix developing north and west of Harrisburg before spreading across much of the region by around 5-6pm…just in time for the evening commute. While there won’t be much accumulation with this storm, there could be an icy glaze developing this evening, especially areas north and west of Harrisburg. It will take much of the evening to finally warm above freezing, but most places will get there by about 10pm. At that point, any precipitation will be plain rain showers for the rest of the overnight as temperatures continue to warm through the night. Tomorrow will be much warmer with more rain showers by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s!

Stronger southerly flow will bring more clouds, more chances for rain, and more warmth toward the end of the week. Thursday’s forecast high will be within a few degrees of the record high — near 60. Then, another chance for a light wintry mix will move in for the weekend! What a ride…stay tuned!

