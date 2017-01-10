Latin King gets 14 years for drug, gun charges

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a member of the Latin Kings gang, who sold heroin and cocaine in Lebanon, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Monday in court, 38-year-old Felix Dominguez-Rivera, of Lebanon, stood before Judge John E. Jones on charges for distribution of cocaine and heroin in addition to possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler called Dominguez-River a “career offender,” adding that from 2011 to 2013, he sold approximately 522 grams of heroin and over 2,000 grams of crack cocaine in Lebanon County.

During Dominguez-Rivera’s arrest in 2014, police say he was in possession of a loaded Kel-Tec 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. His criminal background prevented him from possessing a firearm.

Judge Jones also ordered Dominguez-Rivera to fours years of supervised release and to pay $1,800 in restitution.

