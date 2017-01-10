Lancaster woman gets 3-12 years for 2 grocery store robberies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman will serve at least three years in prison for robbing a Lancaster Township grocery store twice in three days.

Kathleen E. Moore, 48, was sentenced Friday to 3 to 12 years in state prison, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Police said Moore had a handgun in her waistband when she robbed the Weis Markets store on Millersville Pike on May 1 and May 3.

She pleaded guilty in September to counts of robbery and theft.

