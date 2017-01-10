HIV-positive man ordered to pay $88M for raping 6-year-old boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An HIV-positive man who admitted he raped a 6-year-old boy while another man recorded it has been ordered to pay $88 million at a civil trial in Dauphin County.

Ira Task, 63, of Harrisburg, was ordered to pay $38 million in compensatory damages and $50 million in punitive damages.

Ben Andreozzi, of Andreozzi and Associates, said it’s believed to be the largest civil award ever in Dauphin County.

“This jury decided to send a message of deterrence, that if you rape a child, you’re going to lose everything,” Andreozzi said.

Task in March pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court to rape of a child and other sexual abuse charges. He was ordered in June to serve 17-and-a-half to 40 years in state prison.

“We’ll recover whatever portion of that 88 million that we’re able and we’ll make sure that it gets into a trust account for the victim,” Andreozzi said.

Prosecutors said Task and a North Middleton Township man, William Byers Augusta, raped the child at Task’s home. Task told authorities he has been HIV-positive since 1994, and he admitted to giving the boy an inhalant used to intensify a sexual experience.

Byers Augusta also pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing next week.

