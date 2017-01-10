Get fit by trying Crossfit

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A common New Year’s resolution is to drop pounds and inches. Have you thought of getting fit with Crossfit?

At Crossfit 717 in Lemoyne, they constantly mix it up so you can’t get bored during the one-hour class.

“Crossfit is constantly varied functional movement performed at high intensity,” said Lauren Salerno, an instructor at Crossfit 717.

Based on muscle confusion, no two workouts are ever the same. It’s designed to trick the body and keep it guessing. Crossfit is a cross between strength training, fat burning, and muscle toning.

“We use a bike. We lift weights and kettle bells and dumb bells. We flip tires and we carry things,” Salerno said.

The goal is to get you lean and mean, not big and bulky. Too much weight to lift? You can scale back and tailor the workout to challenge yourself.

“There is no real leg day or arm day. Every day is something different. You never know what you’re gonna get,” Yunus Brevik of Enola said.

“I get bored. I’ve done running and I’ve done the gym by myself. This just keeps me interested,” said Alison Welch of Camp Hill.

The class sizes are small at this no-frills gym for individual attention. The instructor is there to keep you on track, to keep you coming back so you keep that New Year’s resolution to get fit and healthy.

