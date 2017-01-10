Dogs shot and killed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa – (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County are looking for suspects who shot and killed two dogs and dumped their carcasses in a creek.

Authorities say the shootings happened around Christmas Day in the vicinity of Ragged Edge Road and Brindle Road in Guilford Township. Police say someone shot the two dogs then dumped them in the Conococheague Creek to conceal the crime. The dogs were disposed of in an area where three bridges span the creek.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

