Dogs shot and killed in Franklin County

By Published:
police lights

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa – (WHTM) –   State police in Franklin County are looking for suspects who shot and killed two dogs and dumped their carcasses in a creek.

Authorities say the shootings happened around Christmas Day in the vicinity of Ragged Edge Road and Brindle Road in Guilford Township.  Police say someone shot the two dogs then dumped them in the Conococheague Creek to conceal the crime.  The dogs were disposed of in an area where three bridges span the creek.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Chambersburg  at 717-264-5161.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s