Active Kyds recalls toy shovels, garden tools for lead violations

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled for excessive lead paint levels.

The toys made by Active Kyds were sold from August 2016 through October 2016 for between $20 and $25.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should immediately take the recalled toy shovels and garden tool sets away from children and contact Active Kyds for a refund.

Lead is toxic if swallowed by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

