2 dogs shot and killed, dumped in creek

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two dogs were shot, killed and dumped in a creek in Franklin County. Police are looking for leads on the animal cruelty case brought to them on Christmas morning.

A woman walking her pet found one of the dogs laying in Conococheague Creek near Ragged Edge and Brindle Road in Guilford Township. When a trooper arrived to retrieve the dog, he found another underneath the bridge.

Neighbors are disturbed the dogs were found in a generally safe residential area.

“It breaks my heart. I can’t believe it,” said Ramona Torres, who lives nearby with seven kids and three dogs. “It makes me sick to my stomach.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. An officer tells us they estimate the dogs were shot between midnight and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

The dogs were taken to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter in Chambersburg.

“We scanned and there is no microchip,” shelter spokeswoman Jennifer Vanderau said.

The dogs did not have collars or tattoos to identify them. The females were both brown Terrier-mixes between 2-4 years old.

“Working at an animal shelter is pretty much like picking up a rock of humanity and seeing what’s crawling around underneath it,” Vanderau said. “Unfortunately, this stuff is out there.”

Vanderau hopes people know there are other options if your dog is suffering.

“Of course, vets everywhere will help you if a dog is ill,” she said, “and, of course, animal shelters are here for this very reason. If there is a time that you can no longer care for your animals, we want to help.”

State police are asking for help from the community to solve this case.

