YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Water Company is urging its customers in the city to get their water tested for lead.

Recent testing showed high levels of lead in the water lines, exceeding the action level.

Informational letters were sent to customers explaining how they can reduce lead in their water, get a free water test, and get an update on York’s lead service line replacement plan.

Watch ABC27 News at 5 for the latest details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...