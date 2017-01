HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Classes at Conewago Township Elementary were canceled Monday due to a water line break.

School officials initially announced a two-hour delay before deciding to close the school.

According to the Conewago Valley School District website, the elementary school will only be closed Monday.

It’s not clear what caused the break.

