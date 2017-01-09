Tell an officer ‘thank you’ for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday marked the third year for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

After a violent 2016 for officers, the unofficial holiday brought more meaning.

Just a few days after thousands of law enforcement officers paid their respects to Pennsylvania State Tpr. Landon Weaver, citizens are encouraged to show a little appreciation for those who put their lives on the line to serve and protect.

More than a million people wear a police uniform in the United States. A brotherhood and sisterhood officer express come with a special bond.

“It makes you proud to be a member of law enforcement,” Tpr. Adam Reed said.

The job has come under scrutiny following several police-involved shootings in communities around the country, leading to much civil unrest. The handful of high-profile civilian deaths has led to a rise in attacks against police.

In 2016, 141 officers were killed in the line of duty, according to national statistics. Sixty-five of the officers were shot and killed, while 21 of those were “ambush-style” attacks, including Tpr. Weaver on Dec. 30.

Les Neri, President of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, said this year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day has more meaning due to the recent dangers of being an officer of the law.

“Every call an officer goes on — that thought has to be in the back of his or her mind,” Neri said. “Is this a legitimate call or is this just a call to put me in a position for someone to take my life?”

In 2015, police survivors wanted a way to show appreciation for local police. They dedicated Jan. 9 as a day where citizens can show officers some love.

“I’ll tell you from law enforcement, it means a lot,” Neri said.

The PA FOP said people can show support by doing something as simple as changing their social media profile to blue, sending a card to your local department, wearing blue, or simply telling an officer “thank you.”

“Really, those two words we learn from a very young age,” he said. “One of the most important words the person can say to another — thank you.”

Neri said he just wants people to understand that police are people, too. A growing tradition for the day is people putting a blue light in their window.

“It signifies that law enforcement is the thin blue line….is that single blue light out there that separates and protects society from criminal evil element that would do it harm,” he said.

