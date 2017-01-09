Teen Health Week underway in Pennsylvania

WHTM Staff Published:
teen-health-week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Teen Health Week runs Jan. 9-13 in Pennsylvania.

Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine joined other medical experts at the Capitol Monday to discuss how teenagers across the state can improve their health.

This is the second annual Pennsylvania Teen Health Week and is the only statewide observance for teen health in the country.

This year’s daily focuses are as follows:

  • Monday – Healthy diet and exercise
  • Tuesday – Violence
  • Wednesday – Mental health
  • Thursday – Sexual development and health
  • Friday – Substance use and abuse

