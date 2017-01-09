State police probe DirecTV scam

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County say an elderly resident was scammed out of $300 in a bogus TV deal.

Authorities say the 69-year-old victim, who was not identified, was contacted by someone claiming to be employed by DirecTV. Police say the victim was offered a “new deal” involving DirecTV services if he purchased a $300 gift card.

Police say the victim spent the money on the card only to find out the offer was bogus.

Chambersburg state police say you can contact them at 717-264-5161 if you have information or had a similar contact.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...