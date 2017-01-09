Slain Orlando officer was married mother of 2, deeply committed to community

ORLANDO, Fla. (MEDIA GENERAL) — A police officer shot and killed Monday morning in Orlando was a married mother of two who died protecting the community she loved, according to the Orlando Police Department’s chief of police, John Mina.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton passed away about an hour after she was shot outside a Walmart in a northwest neighborhood of the city.

Chief Mina said Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force, was extremely committed to Orlando’s youth. She had a “smile and a high-five for every kid she came across,” a tweet by the department stated.

They later posted a picture of a smiling Clayton standing with two young boys with the caption “THIS is how we know and remember Sergeant Debra Clayton.”

THIS is how we know and remember Sergeant Debra Clayton. She always had a smile for kids and always took a moment to interact w/community. pic.twitter.com/8zL46iyUe6 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Chief Mina said Clayton also organized several marches against violence by herself.

“Debra Clayon is a hero,” he declared. “She gave her life protecting the community that she loves. She will be deeply missed.”

Master Sgt. Clayton was deeply committed to the community and to police work. pic.twitter.com/BBelv7Et1V — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Markeith Loyd. At the time of Clayton’s murder, Loyd, 41, was a suspect in the December murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

A second law enforcement officer, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, also died Monday.

The deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash while pursing Loyd. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a day of mourning in the city, asking that the community stand united in support of officers’ families.

On this sad day, I ask that our community stands united in support of the families of the fallen officer and deputy https://t.co/OF4rMnKOwZ — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 9, 2017

Orlando police officer shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was gunned down in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2017. (Orlando Police Dept.) Markeith Loyd, 41, is wanted for the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017. (Twitter/Orange County Sheriff's Office) Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, left, was gunned down in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 2017. (Orlando Police Dept.) Orange County Sheriff's officers block the entrance to a Walmart near the scene where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando police say the officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Law enforcement officials stand near the entrance to a Walmart where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando police say the officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect. (AP Photo/John Raoux) A law enforcement vehicle drives near a Walmart where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando police say an officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Orange County Sheriff's officers block the entrance to a Walmart near the scene where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando police say the officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer calls for an official day of mourning following the death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017. (Twitter/Orlando Police Dept.) Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings speaks to the media during a news conference announcing the death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017. One of his deputies was killed in a motorcycle crash while pursuing the suspect. (Twitter/Orlando Police Dept.)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

