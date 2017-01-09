Shippensburg man charged after 2-month-old injured

WHTM Staff Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 33-year-old Shippensburg man is facing charges in connection with the injury of a 2-month-old baby.

Douglas Asbury was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

Shippensburg police say that in July the infant was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

No other information has been made available.

Asbury was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

