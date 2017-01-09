Sen. Bob Casey backs bill to require Trump to remove conflicts of interest

WASHINGTON, D.C.- (WHTM) Today U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), joined 23 other Senators, and announced he is co-sponsoring new legislation requireing President-elect Donald Trump to remove all of his conflicts of Interest.

In a press release, Senator Casey says the measure called “The Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017, comes as mounting independent reports show President-elect Trump faces a web of entanglements and he “refuses to follow the bipartisan tradition set by past Presidents of removing financial conflicts of interest.”

The Casey-backed bill would require all Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and certain family members to divest from their financial holdings in order to ensure the nation’s leaders are serving the public interest before their business interests.

The Casey-backed legislation would also require sitting presidents and presidential nominees to release publicly their tax returns and prohibit presidential appointees from participating in matters involving potential financial conflicts of interest for the President.

