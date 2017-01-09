‘Rogue One’ tops box office for 4th straight week

Associated Press Staff Published:
movies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Star Wars” is still dominating the movie universe, with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” topping the box office for the fourth straight week.

Studio estimates Sunday show the intergalactic adventure just edging out the NASA drama “Hidden Figures,” which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Friday after opening in limited release. “Rogue One” brought in $21.97 million over the weekend. “Hidden Figures” collected $21.8 million.

The animated animal musical “Sing” comes in third, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million.

“Underworld: Blood Wars” debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by “La La Land” with $10 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s