Prosecutors reveal more in Pennsylvania ex-treasurer scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are revealing more details about pay-to-play investigations that have ensnared two former Pennsylvania state treasurers.

In a new filing, federal prosecutors say businessman Richard Ireland paid a previous state treasurer more than $600,000 beginning within weeks after the treasurer left office.

Prosecutors aren’t naming that previous state treasurer, but one former Pennsylvania treasurer, Barbara Hafer, is charged with making false statements to conceal payments of more than $500,000 from an unnamed businessman’s firm.

Ireland isn’t charged with anything in connection with Hafer. He was, however, charged in July in what authorities allege was an attempt to bribe ex-Pennsylvania state Treasurer Rob McCord with secret campaign contributions.

McCord is awaiting sentencing in a separate criminal case. Lawyers for Hafer and Ireland have said their clients are innocent.

