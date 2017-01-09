Police investigating robbery at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a robbery that occurred late Monday afternoon at a Turkey Hill.

The East Hempfied Police Department was notified shortly after 4 p.m. that the Turkey Hill on East Main Street in Landisville was robbed.

The suspect fled the store after demanding cash, according to police. He is described as being 5-foot-7 and was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a grey hoodie underneath. He kept the hoodie pulled over his head and his face was covered.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Det. David Bender with the East Hempfield Police Department at 717-898-3103.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...