Police arrest man with more than 200 bags of heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man pulled over for driving with a suspended license is behind bars on drug charges after police say they found heroin hidden in cigarette boxes.

Luis A. Pabon-Torres, 52, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin after Thursday’s incident in the first block of Conestoga St.

Police say when Pabon-Torres opened his car door, a Newport cigarette box fell from his lap and landed on the officer’s feet. When the officer picked up the pack, his found numerous heroin bundles in the pack.

After searching the car, police found a second cigarette box. In all, police say they seized 233 bags of heroin (4.66 grams), a street value of $2,700.

Pabon-Torres is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

