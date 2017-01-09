Police arrest man with more than 200 bags of heroin

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
1-5-17_luis_pabon-torres

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man pulled over for driving with a suspended license is behind bars on drug charges after police say they found heroin hidden in cigarette boxes.

Luis A. Pabon-Torres, 52, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin after Thursday’s incident in the first block of Conestoga St.

Police say when Pabon-Torres opened his car door, a Newport cigarette box fell from his lap and landed on the officer’s feet. When the officer picked up the pack, his found numerous heroin bundles in the pack.

After searching the car, police found a second cigarette box. In all, police say they seized 233 bags of heroin (4.66 grams), a street value of $2,700.

Pabon-Torres is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s