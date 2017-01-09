Pennsylvania bee population in trouble

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania honey bees are in trouble according to the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association, reports YDR. But this isn’t new information, so where are we at in the ‘bee-crisis’?

ABC27 reporter Christine McClarty is headed to the Pennsylvania Farm show to discuss just that with the PSBA and find out what folks can do from home to help the bee population thrive.

According to the president of PBSA, says YDR, more than $1 million worth of honey bees are brought to Pennslyvania from the south every spring to replace those that died.

Watch ABC27 News at 5 for the latest update on this report.

