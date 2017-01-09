Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion

Associated Press Staff Published:
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte on Aug. 12, 2016. Sandusky is seeking to overturn his 45-count conviction of sexually abusing 10 boys from a 2012 trial. (WHTM Photo)
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte on Aug. 12, 2016. Sandusky is seeking to overturn his 45-count conviction of sexually abusing 10 boys from a 2012 trial. (WHTM Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State’s costs related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing.

It’s been five years since the former assistant football coach was arrested on child molestation charges. He’s now in a southwestern Pennsylvania prison.

The school’s overall cost of the scandal has reached at least $237 million.

That includes a recent $12 million verdict in the whistleblower and defamation case brought by former assistant coach Mike McQueary, whose testimony helped convict Sandusky in 2012.

The university has settled with 33 people over allegations they were sexually abused by Sandusky, and has made total payments to them of $93 million.

The total also covers the $48 million “fine” levied by the NCAA that is funding anti-child-abuse efforts in Pennsylvania.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s