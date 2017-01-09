New Oxford man sentenced for pursuit that injured police officer

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Oxford man will serve up to 11 years in prison for a pursuit and crash that ended an officer’s police career in 2010.

Lance L. Hawkes, 40, of New Oxford, was ordered to serve 5 ½ to 11 years in prison Monday in Adams County Court.

In November, Hawkes was found guilty on a felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Authorities said Hawkes was fleeing Eastern Adams Regional Police Officer Richard Phillips in the early morning of March 11, 2010 and ran a red light at the intersection of Route 94 in Berwick Township.

Phillips followed Hawkes through the intersection and collided with a tractor-trailer. He sustained a traumatic brain injury, extensive broken facial bones, a broken leg, and other serious injuries.

