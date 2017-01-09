More cold today, light wintry mix tomorrow afternoon

It’s a dry forecast today with less wind, but the rest of the week is looking more than a bit unsettled and gray. Today may be the only chance for some sunshine, but even today will bring a mix of sun and clouds too. Highs will only be in the 20s this afternoon and lows tonight will fall back into the teens with increasing clouds. Tomorrow will start cloudy with some flurries possible. The best chance for some wintry weather will actually be tomorrow afternoon with some sleet and freezing rain developing. It won’t last too long and it shouldn’t amount to much. There could be a light glaze of ice in some northern counties, but most places won’t see too many issues from tomorrow’s mix. It will quickly transition to rain showers tomorrow evening and those showers will likely last off and on through Tuesday night. Highs warm eventually into the mid 30s tomorrow evening. Wednesday will be much warmer with more rain showers by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the mid 40s!

There could be more mixing in store for Central PA by next weekend with some precipitation possible late Saturday into Sunday. At this point, it’s too early to tell exact timing and precipitation type, but it doesn’t appear to be a big winter storm at this point. Stay tuned!

