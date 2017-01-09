Mommy’s Time Out: A January resolution to care for self

Being a mom is challenging, both physically and emotionally. Whether the mom of one or many children, single or married, in the workforce or at home most days, the stress of parenting can take a toll on mothers and thus, their families. Moms can make a resolution to care for themselves in very practical ways.

Shawn Fink of AbundantMama.com teaches women how to mother themselves though self-care and what she calls “soul-care.” Fink notes that failing to do so can land mamas in “The Land of Bitter and Sour” — angry, frustrated and on edge. She notes that self-care is not a lazy or selfish act as some women tend to view it.

“When we devote ourselves to feeling more filled up and nourished, we are setting an example that says, ‘I matter, I am worthy, I am enough,'” notes Fink. “Committing ourselves to no longer neglecting ourselves and our needs really does make us better moms.”

According to Fink, mothers spend a lot of time in their heads, thinking, planning and over-scheduling as they work to cram too much into their busy days.

On Good Day PA, Fink offered these three practical tips for self-care:

Focus on your golden hour s — Carve out a few quiet rituals you can do in the quiet times of your day, when you wake up and before you go to sleep. She suggests creating a “Rise and Shine” routine to get up and do what feels good before starting a day with kids, work and life.

s — Carve out a few quiet rituals you can do in the quiet times of your day, when you wake up and before you go to sleep. She suggests creating a “Rise and Shine” routine to get up and do what feels good before starting a day with kids, work and life. Keep a list of things you want to do in your day to feel nourished — Keep the list handy. Remember it and keep it in sight and visible before the urgent takes over.

— Keep the list handy. Remember it and keep it in sight and visible before the urgent takes over. Slow down — Truly do everything slower because when we slow down and mother and live from a place of real intention and mindfulness life feels less crazy and chaotic.

Fink offers e-courses and printouts at AbundantMama.com to help moms be the best that they can be. She is also the author of “The Abundant Mama’s Guide to Savoring Slow: Simplify, Embrace the Chaos and Discover an Abundance of Time at Home.“

