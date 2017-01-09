Man charged after Lancaster police find crack, pills in home

(Lancaster Bureau of Police)
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police served a search warrant at a home in the city and seized about $1,700 worth of crack cocaine and other drugs as a result.

Officers served the warrant Friday afternoon on East Andrew Street.

Police said they seized amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, 16.66 grams of crack cocaine, lorazepam pills, conazepam pills, alprazolam pills, as well as $2,201 and a marijuana grinder and packaging materials.

A toddler was also in the home when the search warrant was served. The child is now in the custody of the Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service due to the conditions of the home and the close proximity to drugs. The mother was released without charges.

Police arrested 25-year-old Manuel Pagan on multiple drug charges. He is in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.

