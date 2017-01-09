Light wintry mix for Tuesday evening commute

Tomorrow will start cloudy with some flurries possible. The best chance for some wintry weather will actually be tomorrow afternoon between 3-7 pm with some sleet and freezing rain showers developing. It will be brief and shouldn’t amount to much but it will be occurring during the evening commute, hence the caution. There could be a light glaze of ice in some areas north of Harrisburg where a winter weather advisory has been issued. It will quickly transition to rain showers tomorrow after 7 pm and those showers will likely last off and on through Tuesday night.

