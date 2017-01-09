Light wintry mix for Tuesday evening commute

By Published: Updated:
what-to-expect

Tomorrow will start cloudy with some flurries possible. The best chance for some wintry weather will actually be tomorrow afternoon between 3-7 pm with some sleet and freezing rain showers developing. It will be brief and shouldn’t amount to much but it will be occurring during the evening commute, hence the caution. There could be a light glaze of ice in some areas north of Harrisburg where a winter weather advisory has been issued. It will quickly transition to rain showers tomorrow after 7 pm and those showers will likely last off and on through Tuesday night.

what-to-expect

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s