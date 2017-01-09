Leola man sentenced in fatal heroin death

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leola man charged for his role in a deadly drug overdose will serve up to 7 years in state prison.

Marc Lacasse, 44, was ordered to 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison for selling a fatal batch of heroin to 26-year-old Andrew Stevens.

In court Friday, Lacasse pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cellphone in connection to February’s incident in Leola.

Police say Stevens was found dead in a restroom at a Rutter’s on West Main Street, shortly after Lacasse sold him the heroin.

According to the Lancaster County coroner, Stevens died of acute morphine toxicity, caused by heroin use.

