In Your Community: Blight, lights, and savings in Perry County

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings in central Pennsylvania, reporter Amanda St. Hilaire attended the Perry County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

The commissioners discussed new laws in Pennsylvania passed and signed at the end of 2016 designed to help municipalities fight blight in order to revitalize neighborhoods and reduce crime.

Act 152 allows counties to collect up to 15 dollars in each deed and mortgage recorded at the County Recorded of Deeds office. Counties are to exclusively use that money for demolitions. The commissioners in Perry County say they will discuss this process, which requires counties to opt in if they would like to participate.

Act 133 shortens the amount of time property owners have to get run-down buildings up to code or demolish them. They used to have 18 months; they now have 12 months.

The commissioners also heard a report about the replacement of nine lights at the food bank and 50 lights at the prison with LED lights. The combined estimated savings add up to $4178.58.

Additionally, Perry County’s commissioners are advertising bids for the sale of a county truck. At the meeting, they rejected a bid of $500.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...