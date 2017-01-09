Hampden Twp. police ask for help to locate missing teen

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to the Hampden Township Police Department, 14-year-old Max Miskin left his home around 7 p.m. without a coat or shoes.

Miskin is 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red sweatshirt and white running pants with black spots.

Due to the frigid conditions outside, police ask those in the Good Hope Farms area of the township to pay special attention to unlocked cars, sheds or other places a person could hide.

Anyone with information on Miskin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hampden Township Police Department at 717-761-2609 or call 911.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...