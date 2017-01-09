Give Back Box: Putting old Amazon boxes to good use

The purpose of Give Back Box® is to provide an effortless and convenient method of donating your used household items. Give Back Box not only provides an easy way to be part of a truly good cause, it also allows cardboard boxes a second life by recycling them and keeping them away from landfills to help improve our environment.

Give Back Box has truly created a new method of waste diversion for retailers because, in addition to increasing the likelihood that shipping boxes will be recycled, it helps clear closets, create jobs and offer more companies and their customers an opportunity to recycle.

Jennifer Ross of Goodwill was here to tell us more.

