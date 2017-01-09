Gamut Theatre offers musical journey for families

By Published: Updated:
(photographer Kelly Ann Schuler)
(photographer Kelly Ann Schuler)

HARRISBURG – Looking for something fun to do with the family?

Gamut Theatre Group’s Popcorn Hat Players opens The Brementown Musicians at the New Gamut Theatre on North 4th Street in Harrisburg.

Follow the tale of four animals, a donkey, dog, cat, and a rooster as they become famous musicians. See how they learn life lessons while pursuing their dreams of fame and fortune.

The performance runs Jan. 14-28.

Tickets cost $8.

For more information on times or to advance purchase  http://www.GamutTheatre.org or  call 717-238-4111.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s