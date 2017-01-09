Gamut Theatre offers musical journey for families

HARRISBURG – Looking for something fun to do with the family?

Gamut Theatre Group’s Popcorn Hat Players opens The Brementown Musicians at the New Gamut Theatre on North 4th Street in Harrisburg.

Follow the tale of four animals, a donkey, dog, cat, and a rooster as they become famous musicians. See how they learn life lessons while pursuing their dreams of fame and fortune.

The performance runs Jan. 14-28.

Tickets cost $8.

For more information on times or to advance purchase http://www.GamutTheatre.org or call 717-238-4111.

