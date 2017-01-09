Family of 12-year-old killed a year ago holds toy drive in her name

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A year after 12-year-old Ciara Meyer was accidentally shot and killed by a constable serving an eviction notice in Perry County, her family is holding a toy drive in her name.

“It’s not any better than the first day it happened,” Alice Gehman, Ciara’s grandmother, said. “I’ll never get over it.”

“There hasn’t been a day that has gone by in the last year that we haven’t thought of Ciara,” her aunt, Hope Rohde, said.

The 12-year-old — her picture, her ashes — holds a prominent place in the home of another aunt, Stephanie Cordas.

“With a child, you think about the possibilities of what they could have became,” Cordas said.

A year ago Wednesday, police say a constable serving an eviction notice accidentally shot and killed Ciara. Donald Meyer had drawn a gun, they say, and the constable shot in defense.

The bullet went through him and into his daughter.

“It’s hard to see her picture every night,” Gehman said through tears. “I’d kiss her goodnight and she’s not there, you know? It’s like, I know it’ll never happen again. Never.”

“I wanted to do something positive, think of something positive,” Rohde said

Now she’s doing it by collecting toys in Ciara’s honor.

“Even though Ciara isn’t here, she would definitely love that,” Cordas said. “She definitely would.”

Any slightly-used toys they collect will go to Children and Youth Services. New toys will go to kids fighting cancer at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“‘Cause it’s rough having cancer,” Gehman said. “You never know when it’s going to hit you.”

Ciara never saw her grandmother’s diagnosis.

“Stage four lung cancer,” she said. “And I found this out, like, two months after Ciara passed away.”

“She adored her grandmother,” Rohde said. “And if she were here today and knew that her grandmother had the cancer, she would not want to leave her side.”

“I love my granddaughter and I’ll never get over her,” Gehman said.

They can’t undo what happened a year ago, but what they can do is what Ciara would have done.

“It would be something that she would just be all about,” Rohde said. “And she would be going door to door and collecting herself.”

If you’d like to donate, you can contact Rohde directly at 717-315-3465. You can also donate at a toy drive Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schmidt’s Sausage Shop on Eisenhower Blvd. in Harrisburg.

