Driver with 2 DUI convictions killed in double-fatal crash

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) – A York County man with two previous drunken driving convictions has been killed in a crash that may have been drinking-related and killed a passenger in another vehicle.

Witnesses tell Newberry Township police say the SUV driven by 46-year-old Anthony Fickes, of Fairview Township, lost control before it slammed head-on into another vehicle Saturday afternoon on Old Trail Road.

Sixty-six-year-old Edna Mikos, of York Haven, also died in the crash.

Her husband, 69-year-old Wayne Mikos, and three children in their vehicle were also injured.

Newberry police Chief John Snyder says investigators believe Fickes was impaired by alcohol, and say they found bottles and cans of unspecified alcoholic beverages inside and outside his vehicle.

Fickes had pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2006 and 2010 in York County court.

