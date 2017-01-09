Demand for LL Bean boot marches on

Associated Press Staff Published:
Leon A. Gorman
FILE - In this May 1999 file photo, Leon A. Gorman sits outside one of the company's stores in Freeport, Maine. Gorman, a grandson of L.L. Bean, who led a modernization of his family's outdoor clothing and gear retail business after the founder's death, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, at his home in Yarmouth, Me. He was 80. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – The holiday season is over but demand for L.L. Bean’s famous boot marches on.

The company currently has a backlog of 51,000 orders that it intends to fill in the coming weeks. A company spokeswoman says harsh winter weather and the boot’s ongoing popularity are driving demand.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer is taking steps to address ongoing backlogs.

It has leased a larger, 110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the rubber soles. It’s also hiring more workers.

Annual sales for the boot have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to more than 600,000 this year. The company expects to top 700,000 next year and 1 million in 2018.

