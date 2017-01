The Bethesda Mission is hoping to expand its youth center on Herr Street in Harrisburg. To do it, they need to raise $1.8 million to create a space with a gym, music center, and more.

As part of the fundraising efforts, 16 local coffee shops are teaming up for the #IHeartHbg campaign.

To learn more about the expansion and the fundraising efforts, watch the videos. You can also visit wwww.bethesdamission.org.

