CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a duplex in the 100 block of Church Ave. in Carlisle.

Cumberland County dispatch say the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

