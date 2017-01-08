Woman has been making Farm Show milkshakes since 1954

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes are one of the things the Pennsylvania Farm Show is known for. A Camp Hill woman has been making them for decades.

“We started making these milkshakes in the Farm Show of 1954, and I’ve been here ever since. I was 22 when we started doing it, and a couple years later here now,” Fae Snyder said.

The familiar face is still going strong 62 years later.

“Making milkshakes has really changed from the fact that when we started, we opened up a brick of vanilla ice cream, put it into a cup, then added the syrup, whatever flavor we were making, a little bit of milk, and then put it on the fine spindle machine that you would see in a drug store of somewhere and spin it that way,” Snyder said. “Then they changed over to using a mix.”

Snyder looks forward to one of her favorite times of the year.

“It’s exciting to know that it’s coming up,” Snyder said. “It’s going to be a week of hard labor, but it pays off very well.”

The milkshakes raise money for the Grange and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. The rest goes back to the community through several initiatives.

“As you can see, we are all volunteer help. They do the sale, they do the pumping, and they do the filling of the machine. They’ll do whatever we ask,” Snyder said.

The volunteers have gone through tons of ice cream in previous years.

“In past years, we have used about 18,000 gallons of our product, our ice cream product,” said Dave Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

Customers stand in long lines to get their sweet treat, and many of them look for their special milkshake lady.

“Keep busy. It makes you feel good,” Snyder said. “People come up to the counter, and if you’re not out there, they’ll even ask for you, which makes you good that they do remember you.”

Snyder said it’s hard to know what the future will hold, but she plans on making milkshakes for many more years to come.

