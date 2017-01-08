TMZ releases chilling video of airport gunman opening fire

By Published:
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska.
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – TMZ has released video footage that the website says shows the initial seconds of the deadly airport shooting in Florida last week.

The 20-second recording posted onto TMZ’s website shows a man walking through the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The man then pulls a handgun from his waistband, starts firing and runs.

TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people, injured six and left thousands of travelers stranded and terrified.

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.

The 26-year-old Santiago is an Iraq war veteran. He was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Ric

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s